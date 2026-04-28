Fetterman on White House Ballroom Opposition: ‘It’s the TDS’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) weighed in on his party’s opposition to the White House ballroom with construction underway but facing a potential pause because of a federal court order.

The Pennsylvania Democrat called the opposition “TDS,” short for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“I don’t know why,” host Sean Hannity said of the Trump ballroom. “It’s not going to cost the taxpayers a penny. It’s going to be one of the most secure buildings by far in the world. Why would there be any reluctance or resistance to building it when every future president will benefit from it?”

Fetterman replied, “I really don’t understand. The only thing that I could explain that it’s the TDS, you know, for me. I mean, you know, I was right there. I was one or two tables away from the front table with the president and the vice president thing, and I’ve witnessed this, but even before that even happened, I was struck by- my gosh, we have the entire, you know, the line of succession right there in the very small kind of, you know, area there.”

“You know, Johnson was there,” he continued. “Rubio was there. Of course, the president and Vance was there, too, and Hegseth and all those people there. I mean, people have forgotten perhaps what happened in Oklahoma City back in 1995. You know, somebody could have bombed a building for that, you know? And now, I was the only Democrat that refused to vote to shut the DHS down, and it is. And now we’re here in conflict of Iran. Iran’s already have the desire to assassinate the president, too.”

“So, I think after tonight there, I’m thinking we really got lucky because it could have been far more even catastrophic, and I’m so grateful no one was hurt,” Fetterman added. “But that’s why I’m saying you know we need to have a secure facility for events just like this. We can’t ever allow to be exposed in that way to an attack that hotel was never designed to do that in a safe way when I witnessed that, that night.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor