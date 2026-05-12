Burgum: ‘Essentially, Iran Is Now the IRGC’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stated that Iran is essentially being run by the IRGC.

Burgum said, “[E]ssentially, Iran is now the IRGC. It’s — we’re down to a sanctioned terrorist group. The IRGC is the one that’s controlling — trying to control the strait. This is a situation where the whole world has to stand up, because we can’t have one terror group controlling this kind of flow of energy, which goes to countries all over the world.”

He continued, “And so, again, the U.S. taking the lead. But I think you’re going to see, again, with the international — an international coalition of folks coming together, I think we’re going to see the strait open, because it’s just — we can’t have one terror group controlling the price of energy for the whole world.”

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