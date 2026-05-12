Fmr. Trump Energy Secretary: End Renewable Fuel Standard, Consider Refiner Incentive to Boost Supply

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette argued that we should do permitting reform to increase refining capacity and also have “perhaps some incentive for refiners. Let’s take away the renewable fuel standard nationwide and allow them to produce one gasoline for one country” to increase gas output.

Brouillette said, “Larry, one of the things that we can do today to help reduce fuel prices across the country is increase our refining capacity, and there [are] a number of ways to do that. Obviously, permitting reform, allowing more infrastructure to be built, but we can also do some other things, Larry.”

He continued, “This gas tax idea that the president put out today, I think it’s a wonderful idea, but let’s combine it with perhaps some incentive for refiners. Let’s take away the renewable fuel standard nationwide and allow them to produce one gasoline for one country. That will increase their output dramatically, so you get a tax cut at the pump, and you get increased supply in the marketplace at the gate.”

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