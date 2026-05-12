McFarland: IRGC ‘Not Going to Ever Settle’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K. T. McFarland said that the IRGC is never going to come to an agreement.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[H]ow do you balance…pressuring the regime without suffocating the Iranian innocents?”

McFarland responded, “I think you compress the timeline, for five months is way too long. Compress the timeline, so that if you have resumed military action, say, for example, in a week’s time, that you, then, within maybe one, two, weeks’ time, you eliminate all those remaining military targets. You probably work your way down to second, third, fourth tier of IRGC leadership. To stretch this thing out because you’re going to have more and more negotiations, the IRGC has made it really clear, they’re not going to ever settle. They’d rather be martyrs, they’d rather die, than they would to sacrifice what they think are their core interests. But why give them an option? I don’t believe in regime change. Regime change that we have forced other countries, whether it’s Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan or Libya, you choose your country, it never works. Regime change that we enable, where we bankrupt the country, whether it’s the Eastern European countries or the Soviet Union and then they have the regime change on their own initiative, that’s the ultimate success story.”

Earlier, McFarland said that there will be a deal with Iran because the country will be bankrupted.

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