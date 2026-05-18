House Foreign Affairs Chair: Iran Doesn’t Have Enough Weaponry to Fight Off Its Populace, That’s ‘Biggest Threat’ to Regime

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said that Iran’s regime doesn’t have enough ordinance to fight off its populace, “And I hope that the Iranian people do ultimately decide to take up those arms in the ways that they did at the beginning of this year. It’s the biggest threat to that regime, is the Iranian people coming after them because they don’t have enough bullets to fight them off.”

Mast began by saying that Iran “is even more degraded since the ceasefire began” due to economic pressure.

He added, “Look, the Iranian regime still has some ordinance remaining. They’re using it on the straits, they’re using it against Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, others. They’re using it against that. But they don’t have enough to fight off the entire 90 million population of the Iranian people who are getting squeezed more than anybody because of this very stubborn regime that’s committed to nuclear terror and terror on any front, whether by proxies or ballistic missiles or drones. And so, that being the circumstance that they can’t fight off at all, you have to continue to put this pressure on them. And I hope that the Iranian people do ultimately decide to take up those arms in the ways that they did at the beginning of this year. It’s the biggest threat to that regime, is the Iranian people coming after them because they don’t have enough bullets to fight them off.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett