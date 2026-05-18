Bennet: ‘Our Kids and Grandkids Can’t Believe that Donald Trump Is a Normal President’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) felt the need to tell the world that his kids and grandkids didn’t believe that Donald Trump was a “normal president.”

Bennet said, “I think Republicans probably are at home right now trying to explain why their constituents are having to pay four and a half dollars at the pump for Trump’s lawless war. And over time, I hope they will be broke. This cult of personality that exists among the Republicans in the Senate will be broken. We’ll see what happens. And in the meantime, Democrats are going to have to continue to assert our authority, our responsibility at the in the Senate. We’ve got to win the House back in this election. That would be a major step forward to putting a guardrail in front of this president. And ultimately, I think it’s going to be the American people who time and time again in American history, when they faced reactionary moments like this one, have always, always, ridden to the rescue and overcome this reactionary moment and replaced it with a long progressive era and one that’s committed to the rule of law.”

He added, “And that’s what we have to do. I mean, that is what our kids and grandkids are demanding of us right now. This can’t be normalized. Our kids and grandkids can’t believe that Donald Trump is a normal president, or the lawlessness that he’s pursuing somehow is permitted under the Constitution, the United States. It is affront to our Constitution, to our Republic, and it has to end, and we have to end it.”

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