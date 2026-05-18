Mullin: We Couldn’t Get Grants to Protect Religious Facilities Out Due to Shutdown

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin discussed the shooting at an Islamic Center in San Diego and said that, within the administration, “we work together all the time to work with these religious establishments, and we’ve had FEMA grants that they could use to help protect themselves. Unfortunately, for the last 76 days, we were shut down, so we’re just now getting those grants out.”

Mullin said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:45] “Well, fortunately in this case, the two teenagers — I think one was 17 and one was 18, they had extremist views, obviously they never made it past the perimeter, but they ended up going and taking their lives after, I believe, they shot a security guard. We’re still getting reports, though, that may change, but that’s the information that I’ve been receiving back and forth ever since this took place.”

He continued, “I will tell you President Trump has [assembled] a great team, and Kash Patel, myself, the White House, we work together all the time to work with these religious establishments, and we’ve had FEMA grants that they could use to help protect themselves. Unfortunately, for the last 76 days, we were shut down, so we’re just now getting those grants out. Until then, they had to hire their own security.”

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