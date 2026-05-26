Rick Scott: Castros Will Leave Cuba Before U.S. Picks Up Raul

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that picking up Raul Castro in Cuba wouldn’t be difficult, but he thinks that, due to a desire by Castro to avoid dying in prison, “Raul Castro is going to leave the country, along with his family” “before we pick him up.”

Scott said, “Well, let’s remember, the Cubans were supporting — were defending Maduro, and that took, what, seven minutes to take out Maduro? So, it won’t take much to pick up Raul Castro. And the people of Cuba are already –.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz then cut in to ask, “You expect that to happen?”

Scott responded, “Absolutely, I expect that to happen.”

Leinz cut in to clarify, “You expect the U.S. to go in and get Castro?”

Scott answered, “Well, here’s what I believe: I think Raul Castro is going to leave the country, along with his family. He doesn’t want to be in prison the rest of his life. I think he’s 95 years old. He doesn’t want to do what’s happened to Maduro and die in prison in the United States. So, I think he’s going to leave before we pick him up.”

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