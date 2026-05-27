Dem Sen. Murphy: Iran War Should End ‘Now’ ‘at Any Cost’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that he is “supportive of anything” that ends the war in Iran and the war must be ended now “at any cost” because “Iran feels stronger today than they were before the war” started.

Murphy said, “The deal looks like a bad deal, but it’s the best we’re going to get.”

He added that it seems as though there will be sanctions relief and “we’re going to pay them money to just go backwards to get the strait reopened, which it was before the war began. But, at this point, I am just supportive of anything that ends this war, because every day the war continues, it’s more humiliation for the United States.”

Murphy further stated, “[T]he fact is, is that we killed an ayatollah who was 70, 80 years old, doddering, barely in charge, and we now have a more radical regime that, frankly, feels empowered now. They have taken America’s best shot, they have survived. Their nuclear program is intact. Their drone program is intact. They still have 70% of their missiles. So, again, Iran feels stronger today than they were before the war, which is why we have to end it right now, frankly, at any cost.”

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