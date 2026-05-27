GOP Rep. Van Orden: Iran Needs to Negotiate ‘in Good Faith, Which They Have Not’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said that Iran has not yet come to the negotiating table in good faith.

Van Orden said, “The Iranian mullahs have to understand that their window of opportunity is rapidly closing. And I have the utmost confidence in President Trump and Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth to make sure that the interests of the United States and the world writ large are taken care of. And that means Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.”

Later, he added, “I also want to warn the Iranian administration that our patience is wearing very thin, and that it’s time for them to actually come to the table in good faith, which they have not done yet. And there is not an endless amount of time that they have to try to maintain what they control with the [Strait] of Hormuz and try to get nuclear weapons. The time is running out.”

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