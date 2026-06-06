The Hidden Trump Boom: Data Reveals American Economy Thriving

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the state of the economy during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Marlow said, “We are going to judge this economy based off of what we’re producing, and we are producing way more, and people are getting paid way more to produce. So this is a this is a real sign of strength.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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