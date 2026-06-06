Culture of Death: New York Democrats Move to Replace ‘Mother’ with ‘Gestating Parent’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed New York Democrats replacing the word “mother” with “gestating parent.”

Marlow said, “We have serious problems in this country and this is what the left is focused on, is anti-science. You can’t say mother and father.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo