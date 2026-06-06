Madonna Mercilessly Mocked for Unhinged Times Square Pride Concert: ‘She Needs to Be Institutionalized!’

Pop star Madonna is being mercilessly mocked for her unhinged Pride concert in Times Square in New York City on Thursday. “She needs to be institutionalized!” one X user exclaimed.

“Is it time for 67 year old Madonna to retire?” one X user asked, sharing footage from the “Like a Virgin” singer’s performance.

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Notably, Madonna made a surprise appearance in Times Square this week, dedicating her concert to the start of Pride Month. The show was reportedly in collaboration with the gay dating app Grindr.

Viewers took to social media to mock the “Material Girl” singer over the bizarre video footage of her performance posted online, with many calling on the pop star to retire.

“I think her audience these days are mostly foreigners, mentally insane and the LGTBQ community,” another X user proclaimed.

“She is running her legacy,” a third asserted.

“Madonna has not been great or relevant since the 1980s,” another declared.

Another X user simply wrote, “Zero class,” while another quipped, “I thought it was my drunken mom again on the loose.”

“It took a lot for her to haul her leg up on that wall. I know,” another commented. “I’m about her age and don’t have two fake hips but I can tell you there’s some serious effort involved. You gotta know when to quit.”

“What are we gonna see next? Madonna’s geriatric leg hanging over a walker?” another asked.

“I used to think Madonna might be the one to break the mold of aging has-been and do the Rod Stewart thing: become a classy aging singer,” another disclosed.

“WTF is wrong with her? She needs to be institutionalized!” another X user exclaimed.

Another suggested that that Madonna refrain from retiring, writing, “Hell no! This is WAY too funny to take it away from us.”

“This is an example of people who exist in an echo chamber. I mean come on… doesn’t she have any real friends???” another inquired.

This was not the only strange thing the “Frozen” singer did to kick off this year’s Pride Month.

Earlier this week, Madonna posted a bizarre video of herself crawling around on all fours in front of her toilet to issue a Pride Month message while letting her breasts hang out of her dress and smoking a cigarette.

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Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.