‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ to Be Replaced in New York State with ‘Gestating’ and ‘Non-Gestating’ if Kathy Hochul Signs Bill

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has become the last hope that the words “mother” and “father” will not be struck from certain state laws and replaced with the woke terms “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent.”

At stake also in the state’s official effort to eliminate centuries of traditional and established usage of the English language is the word “paternity” which will be changed to “parentage.”

New York Democrats recently passed a measure which calls for the changes in child custody, parental, domestic and education laws, with the bill now on its way to the governor’s desk for signature.

It passed in the state Senate early this week after making its way through the Assembly in March.

Democrats who drafted the bill claim the changes promote “inclusivity,” Fox 5 reported.

Critics were quick to mock the measure as total folly, inspiring civics sarcasm and humor by George Washington University Constitutional law professor Jonathon Turley as Father’s Day approaches.

He posted on X, “Just in time for ‘Non-Gestating Parent Day,’” adding, “For my part I look forward to June 21st for a day of grilling and non-gestating.”

Another critic from New York, black minister and social media influencer Jordon Wells, blasted Democrats and called it “pure insanity” and saying this was trying to reverse a practice that’s existed for “6,000 years.”

Hochul said she isn’t familiar with the proposal, but promised to review it, Fox News reported.

“I have until the end of the year to review them and make a decision, so I won’t be commenting on pending legislation,” she said.

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican running for governor, shared posts on the proposal.

“In Kathy Hochul’s New York, ‘mom’ is now defined as ‘gestating parent,'” Blakeman wrote. “Not when I’m governor!”

“I’ll stand up for moms and dads against this insanity,” he concluded.

United States House Rep. Claudia Tenney, (R-NY) reacted to the bill on X.

“The party that can’t define a woman is now rewriting New York law to erase mothers and fathers,” she wrote. “Only in Albany could ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ become too controversial.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for mor