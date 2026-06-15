Padilla: Trump Impeachment Should Be on the Table

Monday on MS NOW’s “On The Line,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said he agreed with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) that Democrats should not rule out impeaching President Donald Trump.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “If Democrats do win back the House, do you think they should make impeaching the president a priority?”

Padilla said, “Look, I in many ways I agree, don’t take anything off the table, but in terms of the agenda, which should be the first order of business, I think number one, addressing the cost of living for Americans across the country.”

He continued, “Move housing legislation to bring down the cost of rents or mortgages, move funding to regain restore people’s access to health care and reduce the cost of health care. That’s number one. Number two, it’s not just affordability. It’s also accountability. Oversight hearings for finding the root causes of the people who violated the rights of so many people across the country over this last, these last two years.”

He added, “Third, I think I would put how the heck did Donald Trump get us into this war with Iran? He’s never justified it. We’re here more than 100 days later. On the verge again, it sounds like a potential ceasefire. And that’s all it is. It’s not a peace agreement. It’s a six month ceasefire.”

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