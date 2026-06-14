Hakeem Jeffries on Trump Impeachment Calls: Dems Haven’t ‘Ruled Anything Out’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats had not ruled out impeaching President Donald Trump if they win control of the House in the midterm elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Leader Jeffries, I do want to ask you if Democrats do, in fact, take back the House. I want to get an understanding of what your top priorities would be. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, your colleague, said this back in April, quote, President Trump has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale or congressional authorization, which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as any. All of these incidents, and plenty more as clearly driven, our country passed the threshold for impeachment. Do you agree? If Democrats take back the House, will you move to impeach President Trump?”

Jeffries said, “We haven’t ruled anything in and ruled anything out in terms of accountability. What we have said is that our focus is going to be to make life more affordable for the American people. We have to drive down the high cost of living. We have to restore the American dream, which a lot of people understandably have concluded is broken right now. When you work hard and play by the rules in this country, we believe that you should live an affordable life, a comfortable life, and a good life. That means a good-paying job, good housing, good health care and a good education for your children. And when it’s all said and done, a good retirement. That’s what brings Democrats together in the House, in the Senate. Governors all across the country.”

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