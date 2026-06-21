Chris Christie: Trump Has ‘Gone from America First to Iran First’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said that with the Iranian deal, President Donald Trump had “gone from America first to Iran first.”

Christie said, “Well, let’s put all this in context, right. I give the president all the credit in the world, for the June bombing of the nuclear sites. But now we get to February. He tells us this is about regime change, unconditional surrender, eliminate the nuclear threat and eliminate their missile capability. That’s what he tells us. He then does five weeks of war less than what the Pentagon wanted him to do. And then he stops and he stops and fills the air with a whole bunch of empty threats about when he’s going to restart. Then he gets to the point where the Iranians have him in a corner because of the economic calamity that’s caused by something that apparently his geniuses in his national security team didn’t anticipate that they would close the Strait of Hormuz. How they didn’t anticipate that, Jon, I don’t know?”

He added, “So now he has to make a deal because he feels the economy and the United States crumbling beneath him. And what does he do? He gives them the option of opening or closing the Strait of Hormuz, based upon their interpretation of whether us and Israel are complying. Us and Israel not a party to the agreement. He gives them a $300 billion bribe offer. He un freezes off their assets. He gives them their oil profits back, which is 35 to $50 billion a year on top of it. He doesn’t prevent them from charging service fees to go through the strait, which JPMorgan says could be 60 to $90 billion a year. And now to ended up this ends where you started. He hands over the negotiations to a naive and inexperienced vice president and two other guys who would be better buying you an office building in Alexandria than negotiating this. And let me say this. He’s gone from America first to Iran first.”

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