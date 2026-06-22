GOP Rep. Luna Rejects Democrat Proposal to Replace ICE

Recently, during an appearance on Fox Business, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) proposed replacing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with a new immigration agency.

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Khanna’s colleague Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) criticized those overtures.

“That’s California Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna with me last week on ‘Mornings With Maria’ on Fox Business, saying Democrats want to replace ICE with a different immigration agency that does not go after illegal immigrants who are employed and who pay taxes,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Joining me now with reaction to that and the SAVE America Act is Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a key member of the House Oversight Committee. Congresswoman, your reaction? Good morning to you.”

Luna replied, “Look, Democrats, that agency that they’re talking about, this one that wouldn’t actually enforce the law, would not have gone after people like Abraham Alvarez, that UFC terrorist bomber that, thank God, the FBI has — was able to locate and stop the attempted terrorist attack. But what I will say is. Maria, is that our job as elected officials is to not think with empathy, but to think with safety and ensuring that our citizens are protected. And the left tends to exploit empathy specifically with people on this topic. But the fact is that illegal immigration hurts people on both sides, and it must be enforced equally. So I would be 100% against that.”

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