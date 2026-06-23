Fetterman: Dem Candidates Who Have Contempt for Israel Are ‘Anti-American’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said several Democrat candidates in New York who have “contempt for Israel” were “also anti-American.”

Fetterman said, “These are the kind of people that are trying to run out of office, I mean, they’re just good traditional kinds of Democrats. You would have expected it in New York City. And now this has just become really, it’s just the dancing days of the dirtbag left. You know, with some of these outrageous candidates. You know, you have candidates. They’re here to abolish ICE, abolish the police, abolish the border, and she even said, F Kamala Harris and more of these outrageous kinds of things.”

He added, “I mean, these are the emerging full pro-Hamas wing. You know, a lot of these candidates that very likely are going to win tonight, just declaring a war on just regular Democrats.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Let me ask this: Why the deep hatred for Israel? Why?”

Fetterman said, “Because I mean, you have such contempt for Israel, I mean, of course, you’re also anti-American, and you’re anti-Western civilization. And you’re anti-capitalism and the American way of life.”

He added, “Now, I mean, they’re all socialists, of course. Now there is communists and now Marxists and now they’re proud of this.”

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