New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez defeated her opponents on Tuesday night in the Democrat primary in the race for New York’s 7th Congressional District.

With 93 percent of the votes counted, Valdez, who is part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), received 36,961 votes, or 55.9 percent of the vote, while her opponent, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, received 23,730 votes, or 35.9 percent of the vote.

Another candidate, Julie Won, who is a member of the New York City Council, received 4,221 votes, or 6.4 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:23 p.m.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported in May that during an interview “with a Twitch streamer,” Valdez was outspoken about having “taxpayer-funded sex changes and a ‘Trans Bill of Rights.'”

“We have to be focused, really enshrining their rights within universal programs and making sure that Medicare for All includes gender-affirming care and health care for trans folks,” Valdez said. “We need to make sure that we’re enshrining their rights in a Trans Bill of Rights and in workplaces.”

Breitbart News has also posted a video to X of Valdez calling for “universal rent control.”

“We just released a housing platform that has a lot of different proposals — I think the most exciting ones for me are universal rent control,” Valdez said. “You know, back in the 40’s rent control was a national policy and the New York City version of it is based on that old policy. We can go back to that, this is not a new idea, it’s actually a very old idea.”