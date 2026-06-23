Van Jones: ‘Left Is on the March’ ‘Democratic Socialists Are an Insurgency’ ‘This Is a Serious Movement’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones reacted to Brad Lander’s primary win over Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) by saying that “The Mamdani phenomenon is not a one guy thing. The Democratic Socialists are an insurgency in this party.” And “This is a serious movement inside the Democratic Party. The left is on the march.”

Jones said, “The revolution is being televised. That’s what I make of it. The Mamdani phenomenon is not a one guy thing. The Democratic Socialists are an insurgency in this party. We’ll see what happens in New York 13.”

He continued, “But I think people who thought this was going to be kind of a cute guy off to the side, there’s a huge infrastructure here, there’s a movement here, there’s passion here, and people who don’t like it are going to have to wake up and smell the coffee. This is a serious movement inside the Democratic Party. The left is on the march.”

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