In today’s episode of Democrats Sure Got It Good, I give you Mister Sophie Roske.

Yes, that’s Mister Sophie Roske, who on June 28, 2022, was still Nicholas John Roske when he meticulously plotted to assassinate Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Remember when that leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade was released and exploded in the news cycle? Well, the Supreme Court leaker and the corrupt media that went apeshit over it as the end of democracy achieved their desired goal: they activated an assassin who nearly pulled it off.

Roske heard about the leaked document, purchased a gun (Glock-17), practiced with it, and then made his way all across the country from Simi Valley, California, to Washington, DC, to become the hero who murdered Brett Kavanaugh.

From there, he took a cab to Kavanaugh’s home, which was easy to find after the Biden administration refused to enforce laws against protesting in front of a judge’s residence and the media broadcast images of Kavanaugh’s home for all to see. At 1:00 a.m., he stepped out of the cab dressed in black. In his suitcase and a backpack were the gun, ammo, a pistol light, zip ties, pepper spray, a knife, a hammer, a screwdriver, a crowbar, and duct tape.

But then the plot went sideways when U.S. Marshals spotted him. So Roske did an abrupt turn and began walking down the street. He then texted a confession to his sister. She convinced him to turn himself in. He called the cops, admitted he was there to kill a Supreme Court justice, and was picked up.

In April of 2025, Roske pled guilty to the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice.

Ah, but then he read the woke room and got smart

Two months after pleading guilty, but before he was sentenced, Roske decided he was a girl and began calling himself Sophie.

You see, if you’re gonna be sentenced by a judge appointed by Joe Biden, there are two ways to ensure you get off lightly: 1) go full-trans and 2) be sure the guy you want to assassinate is a conservative the left wants dead.

And it worked!

Biden-appointed Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced Mr. Roske to a mere eight years in prison.

That’s it!

Eight years!

Had he tried to assassinate Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, he would have received ten times as many years and deserved every day of it.

But he didn’t try to kill one of the left’s sacred cows. No, he tried to kill someone Democrats and the corporate media desperately want murdered, so Judge Boardman sent out a dog whistle that said, Try and kill someone we hate and you only get eight years. Succeed and you’ll be remembered as a patriotic hero forever.

Oh, and you better believe the trans thing helped. It helped BIG time, as it always will with a Democrat-appointed judge. The judge made no secret of that. Here it is from the far-left Washington Post:

Boardman said that in weighing how long to sentence Roske, she factored in that Roske could face additional hardships in federal custody owing to assignment to a male prison and uncertainty about access to hormone treatment. Experts, however, said those considerations appeared secondary to the judge’s findings about the terrorism enhancement, abandonment and Roske’s mental health challenges.

Additionally, the judge respected Boardman’s pronouns.

And to do its part for The Cause, the Washington Post basically covered up the truth about the fact that Boardman is a transvestite. It isn’t until after paragraph 20 that the Post bothers to reveal that Sophie is really a guy.

Yep, Democrats sure got it good.