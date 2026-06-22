Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke from the Republican Party, stating that he was no longer able to support a party that “puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens.

While speaking on an episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Carlson criticized the Trump administration for not being serious when it comes to strengthening the U.S. relationship with Canada and for being “completely focused on the Middle East.” Carlson also stated that the United States had gone to war with Iran “because of pressure from the prime minister of Israel.”

Carlson also pointed out that Canada is the United States’ “closest ally in the world” and “most important,” adding that “what happens in Canada matters a lot more than what happens in Israel or Lebanon or Iraq or Iran.”

When asked by host Karman Wong if he thought that the upcoming midterm elections would be “the first chance” to get a “temperature read” on how Americans feel about the Trump administration, Carlson pointed out that the polls “tell a pretty clear story about it.”

“Well, the poll numbers now are … tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,” Carlson said. “No going to support the Democratic Party, I don’t know what I’m going to do. But, at this point, how could you support, how could I or any American voters support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States? That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?”

Carlson continued to claim that he had voted Republican for his “entire life” and pointed out that he has worked for news organizations such as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC — now known as MS NOW.

“There’s no defending this because it’s immoral and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation. And, they’re not doing that,” Carlson continued. “So, no, I’m out. And, if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

In a post on X, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed that Carlson was “not the only one who is done supporting” the Republican Party. Greene added that a lot of people are “absolutely fed up” and are done supporting the “America LAST Republican Party.”

“Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party,” Greene said. “There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country. That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.”

Carlson’s comments come as he has criticized President Donald Trump for the war with Iran, and has accused Trump over being “beholden to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the Washington Examiner reported.