FNC’s Jones: Iran MOU Isn’t Much of a Deal, Trump ‘Disputes’ a Lot of What’s in It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News co-host Lawrence Jones stated that the Iran MOU “doesn’t seem like it’s much of a deal,” because when you discuss it with President Donald Trump and “go point for point of things that are actually in the document, he disputes so [much] of it.”

Jones said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “The Iranian radical Islamists are going to be radical Islamists, and they’re going to go to their population and try to project strength. I think the President’s position is, let them say what they want, as long as they don’t act. I think that’s the President’s general consensus, as long as they don’t take any military action, that he’s going to allow them to message to project strength to their population. Look, I’ve made it very clear how I feel about this quote-unquote deal, although it doesn’t seem like it’s much of a deal, because when you talk with the President, when you go point for point of things that are actually in the document, he disputes so [much] of it. He goes, I’m not going to go along with that, I’m not going to — so, I think what we have is a President that is delaying until after the midterms, as long as the Iranians don’t strike us, as long as they don’t try to shut down the strait, he’s going to allow this to take a beat while still keeping the military there, and then, after the midterms, he’ll re-explore it.”

Later, he added, [relevant remarks begin around 6:55] “That’s the whole reason why we’re here right now, when it comes to this war with Iran being on pause right now, it is a political agenda right now to give some type of ease to the oil prices and get the economy back into shape.”

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