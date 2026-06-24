GOP Sen. Marshall: We’ll Still Need More Farm Aid Even if Iran Buys Agriculture

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said that even if Iran does end up buying billions of dollars of American food, “we’re going to still have to help the farmers out” with some sort of government assistance.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “The president called out farmers today in his speech in Pennsylvania for this very reason, Senator, and I’m just curious, with regard to farmers in your state, we had talked about potential federal assistance the last time you joined us. If the president doesn’t sell soybeans to Tehran, will there need to be a farm bailout before the end of this year?”

Marshall answered, “I think even if we do sell $5 billion worth of food to Iran, we’re going to still have to help the farmers out. And again, this president’s done more for the American farmer than anyone, any other presidency. We’ve given them $65 billion for crop insurance, 40-some billion dollars for farm aid already, but the input costs continue to be exorbitant, and, despite our exports being up, it’s still tough times. I’m afraid we’re going to have to go back to the well one more time here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett