York: Substantively, Iran War Goal of War Has Been Accomplished

Breitbart TV

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” journalist and commentator Byron York talked about Iran.

York said, “I think Hugh Hewitt published a column…saying it’s going to be years and years before Iran could reconstitute a nuclear program. So, on the substance of the thing, the goal of the war has been accomplished.”

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