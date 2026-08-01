Maher: Data Center Opponents Are Hypocrites, They’ll Use What Centers Produce

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while New York has put a moratorium on hyperscale data centers, “my guess is they’re going to be using what the data centers produce. Okay, so it’s just one of those not in my backyard issues, isn’t it? Everybody’s a hypocrite.”

During a segment where Maher criticized building large data centers near cities, and Erin Brockovich criticized building them on “rural lands that are jeopardizing or taking farmland or jeopardizing our water, or actually jeopardizing people’s sanctuary,” Maher said, “New York banned it. So, they’re not going to have to live next to it, but my guess is they’re going to be using what the data centers produce. Okay, so it’s just one of those not in my backyard issues, isn’t it? Everybody’s a hypocrite. Oh, we can’t have it, but I will use it.”

Maher also said that he wishes we could turn away from AI, but we can’t.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett