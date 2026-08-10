Axelrod Decries Vaccine Changes as ‘Dangerous,’ Claims Trump Has No Standing to Make Medical Judgments

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” political analyst David Axelrod declared that President Donald Trump has no standing to make medical judgments while discussing the executive order modifying the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule.

Axelrod said, “One of the first things you learn when you’re working for the president that the things the president of the United States says can send armies marching and markets tumbling. We’ve actually seen examples of that as well. But it also, can create public health, problems that that shouldn’t exist and can jeopardize people’s health because the president has an enormous sway, and he certainly has enormous sway with, some of his, closest followers. And when he offers as fact what is clearly not, and induces them or persuades them to do things that are not in their children’s interests, not only do their children suffer, but everybody else is in danger because you you lower the threshold. Beyond that, you know, 95% that, you know, opens the door to what we’ve seen, with measles.”

He added, “So it’s it’s really, really dangerous. And I listening to him, I’m having flashbacks of those press conferences we used to see during the Covid, pandemic when he would, you know, high prophesies about hydroxychloroquine and bleach and other remedies, as if he had some standing to make these judgments. And people actually went out and did it. So this is very dangerous, as Charlie said. And I don’t understand unless he thinks he’s going to motivate that small, segment of activists. He he who, that maybe not that small who respond to this and, you know, Bobby Kennedy is, brigades, to come and vote in November. It seems to me, even as a matter of politics, it’s it’s it’s ludicrous.”

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