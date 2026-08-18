Gov. Shapiro: ‘We’re Not Going to Allow’ Feds to Come Here and Intimidate Voters

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said he will not allow “any federal officials to come here and intimidate any voters.”

Shapiro said, “Election monitoring is not new and it is legal. What is not legal is election intimidation. So we’re not going to allow any federal officials to come here and intimidate any voters and make it harder for them to access the ballot box where they show up in person, or whether they choose to vote by mail, which I would point out President Trump did today, we learned. So it is important to note that we will protect Pennsylvanians’ access to the ballot box. And we’ve got a zero tolerance policy when it comes to election intimidation. That’s against the law, and it will be prosecuted.”

He added, “He sued me because I refused to turn over Pennsylvanians private personal information. We will not allow that information to be shared. I actually have a legal responsibility as governor of Pennsylvania to protect that information. I do not trust that this president would ever use that information for good. Instead, I think what he would do is try and make it harder for people to vote. Because, look, in Donald Trump’s world, if you don’t think like him or look like him or vote like him or register like him, then you don’t count as much in America and he wants to make it harder for you to vote.”

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