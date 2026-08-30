Jeffries: ‘Republicans Have Adopted Voter Suppression as an Electoral Strategy’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Politics Nation,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said “Republicans have adopted voter suppression as an electoral strategy.”

Jeffries said, “We also have to be prepared for the reality that Republicans have adopted voter suppression as an electoral strategy. And that’s why, as Democrats, we’re committing to making sure that we stand up the largest voter protection effort in the history of the country. That’s House Democrats working with Senate Democrats, working with the Democratic governors, the Democratic secretaries of state, as well as the Democratic attorneys general, like Tish James of course, here in New York State, and also partnering with civil society, so the civil rights groups.”

He continued, “This is an all hands on deck effort underway to make sure that it is the American people, at the end of the day, who are the ones who get to decide who is in control of Congress, who wins these races.”

He added, “Our commitment is to make sure that we continue to aggressively push back against all of the extremism unleashed on the American people. And that certainly is the attack, unprecedented in modern American history on black political representation and the opportunity for African-American communities in the South and throughout America to elect the candidate of their choice.”

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