House Assistant Dem Leader: Only Way GOP Isn’t Beaten in ’26 Is ‘to Subvert a Free and Fair Election’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) argued that the only way for President Donald Trump to avoid a decisive defeat in the 2026 midterm elections “is to try to subvert a free and fair election.”

Neguse said, “Trump knows that he is going to lose the midterm election decisively. He has the same access to the empirical data and the polls that you and I do, and the American public [does]. And he understands that the only way to avert that catastrophe for him, politically, is to try to subvert a free and fair election.”

He continued, “Ultimately, I would just say to you, Jen, that I don’t think he’s going to succeed. I think this effort will fail. I don’t think the Supreme Court will ultimately agree to this last-ditch, midnight effort to try to stop states from sending mail ballots.”

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