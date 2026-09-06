Energy Secretary Wright: U.S. Navy Is Winning the Battle in the Strait of Hormuz

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. Navy is winning the battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Host Dana Bash said, “The president says the Strait of Hormuz is under U.S. control. Just yesterday, the U.S. struck three Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran firing missiles at U.S. warships. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that Iran struck that at least 23 merchant ships in the strait in the last two months. Does that sound to you like it’s a situation completely under control?”

Wright said, “Our transits through the strait are averaging over 9 million barrels a day now, and with the access pipelines that go around the strait we’re probably two thirds or more of pre-conflict flows. So Iranians are still causing trouble, but the United States Navy is winning that battle.”

Bash said, “Is the U.S. Navy being in the Strait just the new normal now?”

Wright said, “Well, it is today, but I think as you look forward, other nations will come and work with us in this endeavor. Certainly trade for the world is important. It’s shouldn’t be just a United States’ responsibility. But until Iran changes their position or changes their government, we will have to deal with them.”

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