MI Secretary of State Benson: Trump Trying to ‘Create Chaos and Confusion About Our Democracy’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said President Donald Trump is trying “to create chaos and confusion about our democracy.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah. Let me ask you about your current job. Two million Michiganders vote by mail. Ballots go out on the 19th, and a federal judge again this past Friday blocked the postal service from enforcing President Trump’s new mail ballot rules. He tried to put those in through executive order. Do you see any impact on voting in your state?

BENSON: Well, first we have to see this as the latest attempt by this Trump administration to try to create chaos and confusion about our democracy. We’ve been battling this for the better part of six years now since 2020. And what we will do here in Michigan is continue to ensure that states run elections. And that means in Michigan, where citizens have a right to vote by mail, we’ll use every tool in our toolbox to ensure they know the truth about our elections. We’ll follow the law. We’ll protect the right to vote. And that’s why, frankly, state officials who know how to do that and stand up to the president are so important right now. Because this isn’t just about 2026, this is about 2028, when we will need a governor in Michigan who will know how to protect democracy and protect our voters’ voices and votes. I’ve done that as Secretary of State. And notably, when my opponent lost his last statewide race in 2020, he did not stand by the will of the voters. He joined the president in trying to overturn and undermine that election. That makes him unfit to be governor in this moment, and it’s why it’s all the more important that in this race, Michigan is led by a governor who knows how to protect democracy and protect citizens’ right to vote from home.