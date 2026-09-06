Raskin: Impeaching Trump Again ‘Not a Taboo with Us’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said impeaching President Donald Trump again is a possibility if Democrats win control of the House.

Raskin said, “Impeachment is not a taboo with us. It’s not a fetish with us. We understand it’s not a panacea. It is a tool in the toolbox. We will not hesitate to use it if we need to use it. But you also understand the framers gave it to Congress rather than the Supreme Court because they wanted us to contextualize impeachment in the whole sphere of things. We’ve got to deal with getting healthcare back to our people, because they’ve thrown millions of people off their healthcare with the Medicaid cuts and the destruction of ACA tax credits.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Do you believe that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses at this point?”

Raskin said, “Undoubtedly. We don’t have time to remotely scratch the surface, but going to war without a declaration of war, for example, continually defying Congress in terms of our appropriation of money, stealing our spending power from us. I mean, I would say even just bulldozing the East Wing of the White House. If you can bulldoze the East Wing, you can bulldoze the West Wing. He believes that he is a king. They’ve been plundering money from our government in the most massively corrupt presidential administration in American history.”

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