Rep. Jason Crow: ‘I Won’t Hesitate’ to Impeach Trump If Necessary

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said if it is necessary, he would not hesitate to impeach President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Both the President and Speaker Johnson have said if Democrats take control, they’ll undoubtedly launch impeachment inquiries. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, on another network this morning, saying the president has undoubtedly committed impeachable offenses. Is that the plan? Is that what people should be looking for if Democrats win? Two years of impeachment inquiries?

CROW: The plan is- is for accountability. Now I know a lot about impeachment because I prosecuted the first impeachment trial. I sat on the floor of the Senate in my first term in Congress, and made the case to those senators. I looked in their eye and- and I said, ‘Donald Trump is a- is a danger. He is not qualified, he’s not competent, and- and he’s corrupt.’ They didn’t listen to me then, even though there were plenty of warning signs. So impeachment is one tool of many, and I’m less concerned about, you know, the specific tools, and I won’t hesitate to use that tool if we need to. But what we have to do is look at what’s available and what’s going to deliver results for accountability. That’s what I’m concerned about. Because the corruption is boundless. This is the most corrupt administration in the history of America, and what corruption really is is stealing from my constituents. It is taking money out of the pockets of Coloradans, money that should be used for their health care, for their homes, for their farms, and it’s going into the pockets of Donald Trump and their cronies. And I’m going to go after that money, and I’m not going to apologize for it.