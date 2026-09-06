Rep. Ansari: Dems Will Probe Corruption of All of Trump’s Children

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said if the Democrats win the majority in the House, they will investigate all of President Donald Tump’s children.

Witt asked, “Democrats are reportedly preparing an aggressive oversight agenda if they win the House in November. House Oversight and Judiciary leaders Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin indicate they will subpoena senior Trump officials, as well as family members, for a wide range of investigations into alleged misdeeds. Where will or should Democrats begin?”

Ansari said, “The corruption and the authoritarianism of this regime is so rampant that the list is going to be long. But look, I think first and foremost, we need to focus on the vast corruption that’s taken place. We need to look at the Trump family, all, not only Donald Trump himself, but all of the Trump children who are full grown adults, whether it’s Eric Trump, Don Jr., Barron Trump. We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leverage their their dad’s presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s, Don Jr with the defense contracts that he’s forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his, his friendship with people like the Tate brothers.”

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