Sen. John Kennedy: Inflation ‘Gutting the Middle Class like a Fish’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said inflation is “gutting the middle class like a fish.”

Kennedy said, “Inflation is a big if, and it’s gutting people like a fish. Inflation is pernicious. And we’ve had it for a few years now. It’s been up and down since President Biden’s administration.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Do you think there’s enough time to address inflation before November?”

Kennedy said, “Sure, if we wanted to. We can do anything we want to in reconciliation and ask the House to come back and do it. I’m not saying we will do that. Certainly based on our record of the last five or six months, it’s not likely.”

He added, “These prices are gutting the middle class like a fish and they expect Congress to address them. And we should have started five months ago. We didn’t. But we need to start talking about it now. That’s my opinion. I’m not putting anybody down. I’m labor, I’m not management. I don’t run the show. But if I did we would be on this issue. We’d be on this issue like a hobo on a ham sandwich. We would be all over inflation, passing bills.”

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