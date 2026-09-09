Homan: 40% of People We’re Arresting ‘Not a Public Safety Threat and Not a National Security Threat’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Border Czar Tom Homan stated that 40% of people that immigration authorities are arresting are “not a public safety threat and not a national security threat.”

Homan said, “Look, if they’re in the United States illegally, they should be worried, because we’re looking for them. The numbers right now are running around 60% criminal and 40% non-criminal. We’re looking for them. And like I say, President Trump said he wants a priority on public safety threats, national security threats. But, as I said from the beginning, that doesn’t mean everybody else is off the table.”

He continued, “40% of everybody we’re arresting is not a public safety threat and not a national security threat. So, if you’re in the country illegally, you should be looking over your shoulder.”

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