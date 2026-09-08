Watch Live: State of the Economy — A Discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Breitbart News holds “State of the Economy,” a policy discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Tuesday, September 8.

Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and Breitbart Finance and Economics Editor John Carney will speak with Bessent about a number of issues surround the nation’s economy under President Donald Trump’s second administration as the midterm elections approach:

“Secretary Bessent is the point man on the American economy for President Trump, and ahead of the all-important midterm elections there is no better person to get a sober read on where things for Americans’ pocketbooks are at and where they are going in the near and distant future,” Boyle said in a statement.

“It’s why we prioritized making this event happen in September: our audience counts on us to get the real information from key officials ahead of everyone else, and Secretary Bessent is the biggest economic rockstar in the America First movement so we look forward to getting the truth from him about the state of the American economy,” he added.