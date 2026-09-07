Trump in Labor Day Message Says GOP Will Win Big in Midterms

President Donald Trump predicted Monday in his Labor Day message that Republicans will win big in the critical midterm elections coming in November.

Trump delivered his Labor Day message, in which he also bashed Democrats, in a post on Truth Social.

“Happy Labor Day to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats who will do anything possible to destroy our Country. These Deranged People, after fighting for 10 years, should finally acknowledge that your Favorite President (ME!), knows how to WIN!” he wrote.

“They should be exhausted by now but, sadly, they’re not. They’re going to give it one last shot at ruining America, but we’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to win the Midterms, BIG, and SAVE AMERICA!” he added.

Republicans control the House of Representatives with a 218-214 majority over Democrats, with one independent, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), formerly a Republican. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority when all Senators are present and voting.

For a party with the presidency and both chambers in Congress, it is historically incredibly difficult to preserve both Congressional majorities at the midterm elections. Prevailing in midterms has only happened twice for a majority party with control of both chambers and the presidency. It most recently happened in 2002, when Republicans expanded their majorities under former President George W. Bush on the heels of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Before that, Democrats expanded their majorities in the House and Senate under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1934.

However, Republicans received a positive sign in the latest Harvard-Harris poll. Among likely voters, 51 percent said they are more likely to vote for a Republican, and 49 percent said they are more likely to vote for a Democrat, giving the GOP a 2-percentage-point advantage. The survey goes against broader polling trends showing Democrats with an edge in the generic Congressional ballot.

The poll was conducted from August 28 to August 30.

Trump’s message and the publication of the poll come as Republicans are set to host the first-of-its-kind midterm Republican Convention in Dallas, Texas, this week, and as the Trump-aligned powerhouse Super PAC, MAGA Inc, has begun spending by committing $10 million to the Texas Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.