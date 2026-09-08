Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced during the Breitbart News “State of the Economy” policy event Tuesday that the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on an Iranian airline and plan to sanction another bank this week.

While speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and Breitbart News Finance and Economics Editor John Carney, Bessent said Iran is “panicked over what” the Trump administration is doing.

Bessent highlighted how President Donald Trump pushes his administration “to do more and more,” and has “made phone calls with many of the countries that still had lifelines into” the Iranian regime.

“When you hear people say, well, ‘sanctions don’t work.’ I would say two things: one, there have never been sanctions like this before,” Bessent continued. “Every day we are going to first, two weeks ago we closed a Dubai branch of the second-largest Egyptian bank — $1.8 billion have gone in the past two years to the regime, closed. A Turkish bank, same thing, closed. We are going to sanction another bank this week.”

“The symbolism of that, and we are telling bad actors in the financial system, ‘You know who you are, we know who you are. There’s no more forbearance. There’s no more wink and a nod. We will come for you,'” Bessent continued. “We sanctioned an Iranian airline today. We are going to cut them off. If you saw the U.K press over the weekend, two penthouses in London, believed to be owned by the Ayatollah are on the auction block. That is not an accident.”

Bessent continued to highlight how, along with hitting Iran with sanctions, there is a blockade on Iran with “nothing in” and “nothing out.”

While speaking, Bessent also shared a “snake analogy,” stating that when you cut a snake’s head off, “the snake’s dead, but it doesn’t know it’s dead.”

“The Iranian snake, the leadership, they don’t know they’re dead yet, but they are,” Bessent added.

WATCH — “State of the Economy”: A Discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: