Kansas Democrat Senate Candidate Pastor Adam Hamilton Touted Sermon Comparing Border Agents to Those Who Harm Children

Kansas Democrat Senate candidate pastor Adam Hamilton said in 2018 that Jesus Christ’s warning about harming children should be considered when viewing reports of migrant families being separated at the southern border.

Hamilton made the comparison while recounting a sermon he delivered during the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal border crossings. Border officials separated some children from accompanying adults while authorities prosecuted illegal entrants and worked to determine whether the adults were parents or traffickers.

“One of the last things I said was that Jesus said that if you harm a child, if you lead a child into sin — which, if you take that apart, it’s really if you bring harm to a child — it’d be better for you that you had a millstone tied around your neck and you were thrown into the sea than you face the living God and God’s wrath over hurting a child,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton then applied the passage to images of children being removed from adults who crossed the border with them.

“I’m just going to say to you here, I’m not going to tell you exactly what the answer is, but I am going to ask you: When you see news stories where children are crying and they’re being taken away from their parents, you should look at those stories in the light of what Jesus said about what happens when you harm children,” he said.

Breitbart News reported at the time that children were temporarily separated when officials could not verify their relationship with an accompanying adult, believed they could be at risk, or referred the adult for criminal prosecution. Officials also warned that traffickers sometimes used children to pose as families and gain easier entry into the United States.