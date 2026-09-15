A.I. Doom and Gloom Emerges as Democrat Midterm Strategy

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed AI.

Marlow said, “We’re 50-odd days out from the midterms and what they’re going to be able to do. They’re already doing it…Republicans are not responsible in terms of AI governance. The Trump is too dismissive of this. Mike Johnson’s too dismissive of this.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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