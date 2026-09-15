TV News Helicopter Crashes in Los Angeles While Filming Bus Crash

A television news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles while filming the scene of a bus crash on Tuesday night.

At least three people were killed and one person was hospitalized in the fiery crash that occurred not far from a deadly L.A. Metro bus crash that killed two people, per KTLA:

Multiple news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times reported that KNBC-TV lost contact with their helicopter crew covering the bus crash. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the helicopter went down just before 7 p.m. between two commercial buildings at 9151 N. Mason Avenue, with the explosion causing several nearby vehicles to erupt in flames. The condition of the surviving victim was not immediately available.

Video of the crash was shared on social media:

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time. As noted by the California Post, the crash occurred where “first responders were dealing with a separate deadly collision nearby involving a Metro bus and another vehicle.”

“At least two people were killed in the bus crash, emergency personnel said,” it added. “Six others were injured and taken to hospitals in unknown condition.”