FNC’s Hume: Republicans Have to Be Concerned Midterms Could Be Wave Elections like 1980, 1994

During Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Special Report,” Fox News senior political analyst warned Republicans that the outcome of the upcoming midterm election could be a shocker.

Hume suggested the November elections could resemble the 1980 and 1994 wave elections, except instead of Republicans winning, Democrats could win.

“Brit, let’s start 30,000 feet,” host Bret Baier said. “We’re closing in, obviously, on Election Day. Where do you see things right now?”

Hume replied, “Well, I think the Republicans have to be concerned that this might turn out to be a little bit, first like 1980, where the Republicans won a landslide and nobody expected it, and Ronald Reagan became president, or 1994 where it looked like Bill Clinton, he was campaigning much the way — he was president, of course, Democrat, he was campaigning much the way Trump has, crisscrossing the country. Republicans that year had a program called the “Contract for America,” and Clinton was calling it the “Contract on America.” And I was covering the White House at the time. I’ll never forget it. I thought, well, maybe he’s making headway here with this. He had the biggest megaphone as presidents always do. He got big crowds, and the Democrats and the president’s party absolutely got slaughtered in that race and got control of the House for the first time in decades.”

“The Republicans have to worry that something like that might happen to them in this race where not only do they lose the close ones but they lose a lot that weren’t even thought to be close, and you get a big washout,” he added. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I think it could happen.”

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