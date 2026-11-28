A magnitude 5 earthquake rocked Los Angeles Saturday, one of the largest to strike Southern California in the past decade, according to news reports. The earthquake was first detected approximately 4 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, a town of 35,000 south of El Segundo, and was followed by multiple aftershocks.

The initial earthquake was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to initial reports, at least four aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.7, followed the quake within the first 45 minutes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency estimates there is a 30 percent chance of an aftershock of magnitude 4.0 or greater, CNN reported.

Video from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) captured the moment of the initial earthquake, with live video showing cameras visibly shaking on the ground.

Air traffic controllers at LAX reportedly told pilots approaching the runaway to turn around.

The earthquake was felt over a wide swath of the region, though there were no immediate reports of major damage beyond broken glass and objects falling off shelves, according to the Los Angeles Times. A plume of smoke was seen rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo; the city issued an alert that the refinery was “experiencing a contingency flaring incident,” and that firefighters from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach were responding, the Times added.

A USGS interactive map shows the epicenter of the first earthquake just off the coast of Manhattan Beach with impacts felt north towards Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, east towards Burbank and downtown Los Angeles, and extending south to near Long Beach.

One of the aftershocks following the initial earthquake registered at 4.9 and cameras near LAX captured the impact again with visibly shaking cameras.

Inside the airport, travelers are seen running for cover from falling glass from the earthquake.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.