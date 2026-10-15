Raskin: Trump Has ‘Demolished’ the DOJ, ‘It’s an Absolute Horror Show’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump has “demolished” the Department of Justice.

Raskin said, “They have sacked the Justice Department. They’ve gotten rid of the best attorneys, the most senior attorneys, the staff people, and the investigators. It’s an absolute horror show over there in the way they’ve demolished what used to be the crown jewel of the executive branch of government.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “We are 19 days out from election day. They could have a myriad of goals here to scare people, to intimidate voters, to use resources from elections offices. What do you think the goal is here? They keep losing in court, to your point.”

Raskin said, “Yeah. I mean, they’re throwing spaghetti at the wall to see if something will stick. They’re trying to scare people. Obviously they’re trying to intimidate people. But I got to say, traveling around the country, Jen, it’s having the reverse effect. I mean, you tell a self-respecting Democratic populist like the people of the United States that somehow they’ve got to report to the president of the United States, or to Todd Blanche, how they’re going to vote or who they’re going to vote for, or what voting system their state representatives have settled on, and what their state government is doing, and they’re going to tell them to get lost. And that is what is happening. I think it’s having the reverse effect, it’s boomeranging on them.”

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