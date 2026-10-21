Omar Denies Ex-Husband Is Her Brother, On Being Related: ‘Not to My Knowledge’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) denied her ex-husband was her brother, but when asked about being possibly related in any way, said “not to my knowledge.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “The president of the United States is, you know, one of the biggest bullhorns, right? And every time he talks about you, he will casually say something wild about you. Like, he will tweet Ilhan Omar, she married her brother, blah, blah, blah. And you think, you see that, you think, boy, that sounds odd. It seems unlikely that she married her brother. There are right wing people who believe that this man was your brother. You have called it a disgusting lie.”

Omar said, “Right.”

Hayes said, “Who was this man? That was your husband. When did they start saying that he was your brother?”

Omar said, “It started with the Somali blog. I don’t know if it still exists, but somebody put in there that, you know that he had to have been my brother or something to that effect. And, right wing conspiracy theorists in Minneapolis got a hold of it, and they just kind of went and found random people who were like, she introduced us. You know, she introduced him to us and said he was her brother. Which is, you know, insane. I mean, I don’t know those people that they talk about.”

Hayes said, “You were not related to him at all? There’s not something weird kernel of truth?”

Omar said, “Not to my knowledge.”

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