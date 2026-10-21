Omar: Trump Directing ‘Fictitious’ Investigation Because He ‘Hates Me’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump is directing a “fictitious” investigation against her.

Omar said, “You could at least have the appearance of not having this be fictitious, not having this be directed by the president and everybody in his administration who hates me. But they’ve chosen to blatantly have every character that has been involved be someone who has expressed explicitly that they don’t want me to be in the United States, and they don’t want me to be in Congress. I mean, from Mullin to JD Vance to the president to, you know, the district attorney.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Are you confident that you’re going to come out on the other side of this with your freedom intact?”

Omar said, “I’m confident in my truth. I’m confident in the fact that I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m confident in the fact that, you know, if there were real people who were not politically motivated, like there were real people in 2019, and there were real people in 2024. When they looked at my husband and my finances, that there would be no indictment. There would be, you know, no continuation of this. And yes, they would never have been, as everyone has said, even people who are currently at DOJ, that there was no reason to execute this search warrant, because in the search warrant, it also said they had a window of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.. So to come at six, tells you that, you know, and then they tipped off Fox News, right? They were the first on site and they’re their trolls. And so, you know, everybody can see this for what it is. And, you know, I do feel confident that when it’s all said and done, that I’m going to be just fine.”

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