Muslim leftist Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman El-Sayed on Wednesday rejected requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID for elections, calling GOP-led efforts to secure U.S. elections “about voter suppression.”

El-Sayed condemned the SAVE America Act — which would require individuals to prove their citizenship by showing a valid ID in order to vote in federal elections — during the final Michigan U.S. Senate debate, held at WXYZ-TV’s studio in Detroit.

The leftist was asked: “Let’s now turn our attention to something that we hope everyone does in a few days, and that’s voting, and a key aspect of the SAVE Act. If elected, you may be asked to vote on legislation requiring voter identification and other key changes to federal election laws. Would you support or oppose that legislation and why?”

“Let’s be clear, this is about voter suppression,” responded El-Sayed, who is running against Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI).

“You know, the SAVE Act would require women who changed their names to go back and find their birth certificates just to be able to vote in our election. I mean, I think that’s pretty crazy, and you pile that on to the voter suppression tactics we’ve seen out of the Supreme Court, backed by Donald Trump, backed by Mike Rogers,” he said.

“…We deserve the right to vote. Nobody should take that away for you, from you. People have fought and died for that right. I, for one, believe in democracy and will abide by the outcomes of this election. He’s questioned the outcomes of the last election in the first place,” he added.

Rogers eviscerated El-Sayed for wanting to put illegal immigrants before taxpaying American citizens and said requiring proof of citizenship and ID to vote is “very reasonable and rational.”

“So, my opponent, again, calls for open borders, wants to give illegals driver’s licenses and then avail them to all of the services of the United States of America. And by the way, it’s easy to work your way into a system: show an ID to vote. I think is absolutely imperative. It won’t do anything — it builds confidence in our elections, which is what you want,” Rogers responded.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.